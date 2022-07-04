Edison at 75% of its gas storage capacity, to reach 100% by Sept. - CEO to paper

ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - Edison has 75% of its gas storage capacity and aims to reach 100% by September, the Chief Executive of the energy company said in an interview on Monday.

As it strives to cope with a fall in Russian supplies and surging prices, Italy aims to have its gas storage system filled to 90% of its capacity by November, up from around 58% at present.

The group is maximising imports of gas from other countries and has "a very diversified portfolio of both methane and liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth 14 billion cubic metres per year, which we believe we can increase by 5-10%," CEO Nicola Monti told L'Economia - Corriere della Sera.

