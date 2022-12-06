Edinburgh Travel Guide: Where To Stay, Eat And Explore

Edinburgh is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and is the second most visited city in the U.K. after London. With its medieval architecture and stunning views, it’s no wonder that so many people choose to visit every year. The city of Edinburgh is the seat of the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish Executive, so in addition to being a major tourism hub, it’s also a major center for finance, law, education and culture.

I was recently on the ground there for four weeks to search for the best spots. Here’s what you need to know about where to stay, what to eat and some of the best attractions that the city has to offer.

Edinburgh Attractions

Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle is a historic fortress that sits atop Castle Rock and dominates the skyline of Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland. The castle has a long and complex history and has been used as a royal residence, a military garrison and a prison.

Today, it is one of Edinburgh’s most popular tourist attractions and receives over one million visitors each year. Edinburgh Castle is built on an extinct volcano, and its strategic location has made it an important defensive site throughout its history.

The castle’s oldest building is St. Margaret’s Chapel, which dates back to the 12th century. The Great Hall, where Scottish kings were once crowned, dates from the 15th century. Edinburgh Castle is also home to the Scottish Crown Jewels and the Stone of Destiny, which was used in the coronation of Scottish kings for centuries.

Scottish Whisky Experience

The Scottish Whisky Experience is a must-do for any whiskey lover visiting Scotland. Located in the heart of Edinburgh, the experience offers a unique opportunity to learn about the history and production of Scottish whisky.

The tour begins with a short film that introduces guests to the world of Scottish whisky, before taking them on a guided tour of the Scottish Whisky Museum. Here, guests can see firsthand how the drink is made and learn about the different types of Scottish whisky. The tour then culminates in a tasting of three different whiskies, allowing visitors to compare and contrast the flavors.

Whether you’re a Scottish whisky aficionado or simply looking to learn more about this iconic spirit, the Scottish Whisky Experience is sure to provide an enjoyable and enlightening occasion.

Royal Mile

Royal Mile is a famous street in Edinburgh, Scotland and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. Royal Mile is a “Scot’s mile-” long street (which is more than an English mile) that runs from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood Palace. The street is named after the Royal Family, who have lived in Edinburgh for centuries.

Royal Mile is home to many important historical landmarks, such as St Giles’ Cathedral and Parliament House. It’s also home to numerous shops, restaurants and cafes—visitors can find everything from Scottish souvenirs to traditional Scottish clothing.

St. Giles’ Cathedral

St. Giles’ Cathedral is a historic church in the heart of old town Edinburgh, Scotland. The building dates back to the 12th century, and it has been a significant site for religious worship and pilgrimage for centuries. The cathedral is also known for its unique design, which blends Gothic and Renaissance architectural styles. St. Giles’ is one of the finest examples of Scottish ecclesiastical architecture. Despite its age, the cathedral remains an active place of worship, and it welcomes visitors from all over the world. St. Giles’ Cathedral is a must-see for any visitor to Edinburgh.

Scottish National Museum

The Scottish National Museum is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Edinburgh. The museum was founded in 1854 and opened to the public in 1866. It is dedicated to Scottish history, culture and art. It also has a wide range of exhibits on Scottish culture, including traditional music, dance and clothing.

In addition, the museum houses a large number of paintings by Scottish artists, as well as a library and archives. The Scottish National Museum is a must-visit for anyone interested in Scottish history or culture.

Scottish National Portrait Gallery

The Scottish National Portrait Gallery is home to the world’s largest collection of Scottish portraits. Spanning 500 years, the collection encompasses both famous and lesser-known figures from Scottish history.

Among the gallery’s most prized possessions are portraits of Mary, Queen of Scots and Robert the Bruce. However, the gallery is not just a repository for Scotland’s past—it also features a dynamic program of temporary exhibitions that showcase the work of contemporary Scottish artists. With its vast and varied collection, the Scottish National Portrait Gallery offers a unique window into Scotland’s rich history and culture.

Princes Street Gardens

Princes Street Gardens is a large public park located in the center of Edinburgh. The gardens were created in the early 19th century, and they cover an area of approximately 37 acres.

The gardens are divided into two sections: The East Princes Street Gardens feature a variety of floral displays, while the West Princes Street Gardens include a large man-made loch. Both sections of the gardens are popular tourist destinations, and they attract over four million visitors each year. Princes Street Gardens is also home to several monuments, including the National Monument of Scotland and the Scott Monument, which commemorates the life of Sir Walter Scott.

Edinburgh Neighborhoods—Where To Stay and Eat

Edinburgh Old Town

Edinburgh’s Old Town is among the most atmospheric places in the city and was designated a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1995. Winding alleyways and hidden courtyards give it a medieval atmosphere, while the Edinburgh Castle looming overhead adds a sense of history and grandeur.

The Old Town is also home to some of Edinburgh’s most popular attractions, including the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle and St. Giles Cathedral. In addition to being a tourist destination, the Old Town is also a vibrant residential neighborhood, with narrow cobbled streets lined with traditional Scottish tenements.

Where To Stay

Edinburgh’s Old City is a magical place. Nestled atop an extinct volcano, it is full of medieval architecture, cobbled streets and historical landmarks. It is also home to a diverse range of shops, restaurants and cafes. Whether you are looking for a traditional Scottish experience or a taste of the modern world, Edinburgh’s Old City has something to offer everyone.

Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh Royal Mile—From 31,000 IHG One Rewards points per night

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Edinburgh City Center—From 60,000 Hilton Honors points per night

Where To Eat and Drink

The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak is a historical tavern with a small basement lounge. You’ll see typical pub food on the menu and can listen to local folk artists many nights of the week.

Mono Restaurant

Mono Restaurant is a fine-dining hotspot located close to the Royal Mile and High Street. You’ll find amazing Italian-inspired meals and an unpretentious atmosphere at this city center eatery.

PIGGS

PIGGS is a down-to-earth Spanish-style tapas and wine bar located in Edinburgh’s city center. The menu is small but mighty, and the atmosphere is cozy and inviting.

Ikigai Ramen Southbridge

If you need to warm up on a rainy Scottish day, don’t miss Ikigai Ramen on Southbridge.This ramen shop serves up some of the best noodle soup in town.

New Town

Edinburgh New Town was developed in the 18th century. The New Town was designed to be a more spacious and orderly alternative to the crowded Old Town, and it quickly became popular with affluent Edinburgh residents.

Today, the New Town is still home to many of Edinburgh’s most upscale shops and restaurants, as well as numerous historic buildings and monuments. Visitors to Edinburgh often take a stroll through the New Town to admire its architecture and take in the lively atmosphere.

Where To Stay

The primary benefit to staying in New Town is that you’ll see slightly lower prices and fewer crowds compared to staying in Old Town, but it’s still walking distance from the city center. Depending on where exactly you stay, you can either walk across North Bridge or South Bridge to get to the old town.

Kimpton Charlotte Square—From 43,000 IHG One Rewards points per night

The Glasshouse, Autograph Collection—From 70,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night

Where To Eat and Drink

Noto

Noto is perfect for a quick snack or small meal. The menu offers a variety of wine and signature cocktails to accompany your food. The vibrant green foliage trimmed around the edges makes this spot feel like an oasis in the city.

The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage-Calton Hill

Elevated seasonal dishes are served in a refined restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows at The Lookout. The restaurant offers a stunning view of the cityscape, which makes it the perfect place to enjoy a meal and soak up the sights.

Fhoir

Fhoir is known for its innovative seasonal cuisine and the restaurant prides itself on sourcing the best possible ingredients. It offers a tasting menu that allows you to sample a variety of their dishes and a wine pairing to compliment each meal.

Eleanore

Eleanore is a cozy wine bar with high-level seating that’s named after the owners’ boat and decorated with nautical-themed decor. This is the perfect place to relax with a glass of wine and enjoy super-fresh small plates that are brought over to the table as soon as they’re ready.

Stockbridge and Canonmills

Stockbridge is a suburb of Edinburgh, located to the northwest of the city center and nearby Canonmills takes its name from the Canon Mill, which was built on the site of a 12th century Augustanian Canon mill.

Both areas are relatively affluent residential areas, with many Victorian terraced houses and Georgian townhouses. The area is well-connected to the rest of Edinburgh, with regular bus and train services running into the city center.

Where To Stay

These picturesque suburbs are full of charming shops, cafes and restaurants and the leafy parks are perfect for a leisurely stroll. Canonmills is slightly less touristy than Stockbridge, but both are within easy walking distance of many of Edinburgh’s top attractions and a bit further away from the flurry in the city center.

Nira Caledonia—From 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night

Where To Eat and Drink

The Scran and Scallie

The appeal of this gastropub is its rustic-chic atmosphere combined with a modern Scottish menu. The Scran and Scallie has an expansive selection of draught and bottled beers, whiskies, plus an extensive wine list.

KORA, by Tom Kitchen (a Michelin-star chef), a sister restaurant of The Scran and Scallie, is another option worth checking out. It’s located just outside of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Grams

Are you looking for a delicious vegan cake that is also dairy-free, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free? Look no further than Grams. In addition to a wonderful selection of cakes, they also offer meal plans so you can get healthy meals delivered no matter where in the UK you are.

New Chapter

Dishes from all over Europe, made with Scottish produce, are served in an upscale setting at family-run New Chapter.

Leith

Leith is a port area in Edinburgh, Scotland located on the southern coast of the Firth of Forth. Leith was once the site of a major naval dockyard and it played an important role in the Scottish Enlightenment. Today Leith is home to a vibrant creative community, with many artists and musicians living and working in the area. Leith is also well-known for its food scene, with excellent restaurants and bars located along the waterfront.

Where To Stay

Leith is a bit far from many of Edinburgh’s major attractions but is still close enough to easily make a day trip out of anything in the area. Since it’s close to the water, it may be preferable for those who prefer to hit the beach while on vacation (that is, if the Scottish weather cooperates).

Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh – Leith Waterfront—From 31,000 IHG One Rewards points per night

Where To Eat and Drink

The Kitchen

Michelin-started restaurant The Kitchen is a top-notch restaurant in Leith. Chef Tom Kitchin delights in using French techniques on Scottish produce to create refined and chic dishes. He is passionate about seasonal, local ingredients and his cookbook “Theareth” showcases his skill for taking classic French recipes and putting a uniquely Scottish twist on them.

Fishers

The original Fishers is nestled in a 17th Century watchtower on the historic Shore in Leith. Fishers in the City is another location to enjoy the same delicious food in the Edinburgh city center.

Tapa

Come for the authentic Spanish cuisine served tapas-style, and stay for the rioja and sangria. Tapa’s tiled dining room provides the perfect setting for an evening of Spanish dining near the water in Leith.

Getting to Edinburgh

If you’re trying to visit Edinburgh, you have options that allow you to use your miles. You can fly directly to Edinburgh Airport (EDI) from the U.S. or you can connect through other airports in the UK or Europe.

As of October 2022, non-stop flight options from the U.S. include:

New York (JFK)—Delta

Newark (EWR)—United

Seasonally, you can also fly non-stop from:

Atlanta (ATL)—Delta

Boston (BOS)—Delta

Chicago (ORD)—United

Washington Dulles (IAD)—United

Plenty of connecting itinerary options exist regardless of where you fly from.

Edinburgh can also be reached by train from London in just over four hours, which is a convenient option if you want to visit another city on your trip. There’s also a sleeper train for those who prefer to save a night on a hotel—though berths fill up days to weeks in advance so plan ahead.

Using Miles To Fly From the U.S. to Edinburgh

If you want to save money on your trip to Edinburgh, a way to do that is to redeem miles for your flights. There are a ton of options, and which one is best will depend on what kind of and how many miles you have, where you’re flying from, whether you want to fly business class or economy, how flexible you are and airline availability.

You may be able to save miles or find better availability by flying into another airport in the U.K. such as London (multiple airports), Manchester (MAN), or Glasgow (GLA), among others. These options are worth considering if your schedule permits. Note that if you choose to fly with British Airways, you could be subject to paying higher fuel surcharges.

Best Ways To Fly to Edinburgh in Economy

Many airlines offer similar award pricing for economy flights from the U.S. to most destinations in Europe. Here’s a selection of some of your best options for booking a flight to Edinburgh in economy:

Best Ways To Fly to Edihnburgh in Business Class

Business class award flight prices typically vary more from program to program compared to economy class flights. Here are some of the best deals:

Best Ways To Fly to Edihnburgh in First Class

There aren’t as many routing options if you want to book first class, but it’s possible. Booking between London Heathrow (LHR) and the U.S. with 62,500 Etihad Guest miles or 85,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles are likely to be your best bet, depending on which miles you have access to.

You’ll be able to book available first-class seats through British Airways Avios or other Oneworld Alliance partners, but pricing isn’t as favorable.

Edinburgh Annual Events

The Royal Highland Show—Every June

The Royal Highland Show is one of the largest and most prestigious agricultural shows in the world. The event is held annuallyand attracts over 200,000 visitors from all over the globe. The event is a showcase for the very best of Scottish livestock, with prize-winning animals on display throughout the week.

The event also features a wide range of trade stands, selling everything from equestrian supplies to country clothing. In addition, there are many opportunities to learn about traditional Scottish crafts such as weaving and basket-making. The Royal Highland Show is a truly unique event that offers something for everyone.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe—Every August

August is festival season in Edinburgh. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the largest arts festival in the world, with over 3,000 events taking place each year.

The festival began in 1947 as an alternative to the Edinburgh International Festival and has since grown to become one of the most prestigious cultural events that exists. Every August, Edinburgh becomes a hotbed of creativity, with performers ranging from up-and-coming acts to established stars taking to the stage.

The Fringe is open to anyone with a performance or event to offer, and as a result, the festival has an incredibly diverse range of offerings, from dance and theater to comedy and music.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo—Every August

The Edinburgh Military Tattoo was founded in 1950 by Lieutenant Colonel George Malcolm of the Royal Scots Greys. The first Edinburgh Military Tattoo was held on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle on August 2nd, 1950 and has been held annually ever since, except in 2020 and 2021 when it was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event features military bands from different countries performing traditional and contemporary music. The Edinburgh Military Tattoo attracts over 200,000 visitors each year.

The Christmas Lights Switch-On—Early November

The Christmas Lights Switch-On takes place on the last Sunday in November, and it marks the beginning of the Christmas season in the city. The event is free to attend, and it features live music, performance and other entertainment. The Christmas Lights Switch-On is also an opportunity for local businesses to promote their products and services.

The event attracts visitors from all over Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom. Edinburgh’s Christmas Lights Switch-On is one of the most popular events in the city, and it is a great way to start the holiday season.

Hogmanay—Every December 31

Hogmanay is the Scots word for the last day of the year and is celebrated on December 31st. Hogmanay is probably a corruption of Hoguinané, which is derived from the Norman French terms hogue or hoguenog. These terms originally referred to the feast of the winter solstice, which was celebrated on December 21st. Hogmanay is now Scotland’s most popular festival, and it has been exported around the world.

Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh are some of the largest and most famous, with over 200,000 people gathering in the streets to bring in the New Year. Hogmanay traditions include singing “Auld Lang Syne,” attending a Ceilidh (a traditional Scottish dance), and first-footing (bringing a gift of coal, salt or whisky to a neighbor’s house). Hogmanay is a time for celebration and renewal, and it is sure to be an unforgettable experience for anyone who attends.

Bottom Line

Edinburgh is a beautiful, historic city with a lot to offer visitors. From its world-famous festivals to its stunning architecture, there is something for everyone in Edinburgh. Whether you’re looking for a cultural experience, a night out on the town or a chance to relax and enjoy the scenery, Edinburgh has something for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Edinburgh best known for?

Edinburgh is most famous for its castle, which is perched atop an extinct volcano. The city is also known for its annual festivals, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Edinburgh Military Tattoo and Hogmanay. Edinburgh offers top-notch museums and other tourist attractions that are worth visiting at any point during the year.

Is Edinburgh a cheap city?

No, Edinburgh is not a cheap city. The cost of living is high, and accommodation, food and drink are all relatively expensive. However, there are ways to save money, such as staying in hostels or Airbnbs and cooking your own meals or using miles to book your flight tickets. You can also find discounts on attractions and activities if you plan ahead.

What is the best time of year to go to Edinburgh?

The best time of year to visit Edinburgh depends on what you want to do while you’re in the city. If you’re interested in attending one of the city’s festivals, then you should plan your trip around that. For example, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe takes place in August, and that’s also when the Edinburgh Military Tattoo is performing. It’s one of the most popular times of year to visit the city, however, so expect crowds and higher-than-normal prices.

How many days are enough for Edinburgh?

If you’re only interested in visiting the main tourist attractions, then two or three days is probably enough time. However, if you want to explore the city in more depth, then you should consider staying for a week or even longer.

