News & Insights

Stocks
EHITF

Edinburgh Investment Trust’s Treasury Share Buyback

May 23, 2024 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has purchased 75,000 of its own ordinary shares to hold in treasury, at a price of 734.00p each, altering the voting rights share count to 150,776,525. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and affects the total issued share capital, which now stands at 195,666,734, with 44,890,209 shares in treasury.

For further insights into GB:EDIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.