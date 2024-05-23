Edinburgh Investment Trust’s Treasury Share Buyback

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has purchased 75,000 of its own ordinary shares to hold in treasury, at a price of 734.00p each, altering the voting rights share count to 150,776,525. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and affects the total issued share capital, which now stands at 195,666,734, with 44,890,209 shares in treasury.

