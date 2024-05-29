Edinburgh Investment Trust Tops Market with Strong Annual Results

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC reported solid performance for the year ending March 31, 2024, with NAV total returns of 13.4%, outpacing the FTSE All-Share Index. Share price total return stood at 8.9%, and the proposed final dividend increased to 27.2p, marking a 3.8% hike from the prior year. Management changes and portfolio restructuring underpin the Trust’s balanced approach towards capital growth and income generation, while a revised fee structure aims to enhance shareholder value.

