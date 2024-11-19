News & Insights

Edinburgh Investment Trust: Strong Growth and Dividends

November 19, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has reported a robust half-year performance with an 8.3% increase in net asset value per share, surpassing the FTSE All-Share Index’s 6.1% return. The trust declared a first interim dividend of 6.9p per share, reflecting a 3% rise from last year, while the share price return reached 10.8%. The company’s strong stock selection and strategic share buybacks have contributed to narrowing the discount between share price and net asset value, enhancing investor returns.

