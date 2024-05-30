News & Insights

Stocks
EHITF

Edinburgh Investment Trust Strengthens Treasury

May 30, 2024 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has bolstered its treasury by acquiring 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 735.00p each, a strategic move that adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 150,626,525 ordinary shares. The purchase, part of the company’s investment strategy, affects the total issued share capital which now stands at 195,666,734 shares.

For further insights into GB:EDIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.