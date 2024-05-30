Edinburgh Investment Trust Strengthens Treasury

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has bolstered its treasury by acquiring 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 735.00p each, a strategic move that adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 150,626,525 ordinary shares. The purchase, part of the company’s investment strategy, affects the total issued share capital which now stands at 195,666,734 shares.

