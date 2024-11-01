News & Insights

Edinburgh Investment Trust Reports Voting Shares Update

November 01, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has announced that, as of October 31, 2024, the company has 147,149,025 ordinary shares in circulation, representing the total voting rights available to shareholders. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Investors should note these figures for assessing their involvement in the company.

