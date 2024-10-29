Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 737.05p each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the company’s share capital, with 147,299,025 shares now holding voting rights. Such moves can potentially impact stock value and shareholder dynamics, making it a point of interest for investors.

