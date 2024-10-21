Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 75,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 750.43p each, intending to hold them in treasury. This transaction leaves the company with 147,649,025 ordinary shares with voting rights. Such strategic buybacks can often signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

