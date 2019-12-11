Edinburgh Investment Trust fires Invesco's Mark Barnett as manager

By Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Edinburgh Investment Trust EDIN.L, which said it has suffered from a prolonged period of underperformance, has replaced Invesco's IVZ.N Mark Barnett as its investment manager.

The London-listed trust, which has a market capitalisation of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.41 billion), said on Wednesday it had appointed Majedie Asset Management as its new manager, with James de Uphaugh as the portfolio manager.

Barnett, head of UK equities at Invesco, worked with veteran fund manager Neil Woodford at Invesco before Woodford left to set up his own now-closed firm, and has come under pressure this year.

"I am disappointed by another weak result for the company in today's interim results, extending the period of underperformance to beyond three years," trust chairman Glen Suarez said.

The trust posted a 3.1% fall in net asset value in the six months to Sept. 30. Its shares were up 0.3% at 606 pence at 0930 GMT, compared with a 0.5% fall in the FTSE 250 index .FTMC.

In the year to date, shares in the trust are up 1.2%, lagging an 18% gain in the FTSE 250.

Invesco said in a statement that it was "disappointed", but had no plans to change the way it invested.

"We remain of the conviction that our investment strategy is sound...We believe there will be a revision of current market consensus and that we are on the cusp of this potential being realised."

Invesco last month appointed long-serving Invesco fund manager Martin Walker to act as co-head of UK equities alongside Barnett. The move followed a year of heavy outflows from funds managed by Barnett as well as by the broader group.

Barnett's UK Strategic Income, High Income and Income funds saw combined outflows of just over 2 billion pounds in the 12 months to Sept. 30, data from industry tracker Morningstar showed.

