Edinburgh Investment Trust fires Invesco's Mark Barnett as manager

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Edinburgh Investment Trust EDIN.L has replaced Invesco's Mark Barnett as its investment manager, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The London-listed trust said it had appointed Majedie Asset Management as the company's new manager.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

