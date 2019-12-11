US Markets

Edinburgh Investment Trust fires Invesco's Mark Barnett as manager

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Edinburgh Investment Trust has replaced Invesco's Mark Barnett as its investment manager, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The London-listed trust said it had appointed Majedie Asset Management as the company's new manager.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

