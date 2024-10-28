Edinburgh Investment Trust Enhances Shareholder Value

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares at an average price of 740.00p each on the London Stock Exchange. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of voting shares to 147,349,025. This move reflects the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

