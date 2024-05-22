Edinburgh Investment Trust Buys Back Shares

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has strategically purchased 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 734.00p per share, a move that subsequently adjusts its issued share capital to 195,666,734 and the number of shares with voting rights to 150,851,525. This buyback reflects the company’s efforts to manage its treasury and shareholder value effectively.

