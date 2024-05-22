News & Insights

Stocks
EHITF

Edinburgh Investment Trust Buys Back Shares

May 22, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has strategically purchased 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 734.00p per share, a move that subsequently adjusts its issued share capital to 195,666,734 and the number of shares with voting rights to 150,851,525. This buyback reflects the company’s efforts to manage its treasury and shareholder value effectively.

For further insights into GB:EDIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.