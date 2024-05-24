News & Insights

Edinburgh Investment Trust Buyback of Shares

May 24, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares for treasury, at a price of 733.69p each. The purchase, carried out on 24 May 2024, leaves the company with an issued share capital of 195,666,734 shares, with 150,726,525 of those retaining voting rights.

