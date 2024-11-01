Edinburgh Investment Trust Boosts Treasury Share Holdings

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 721.70p per share, increasing its treasury holding to 48,517,709 shares. This move reduces the number of shares with voting rights to 147,149,025, potentially enhancing the value for remaining shareholders.

