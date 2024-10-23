News & Insights

EdiliziAcrobatica’s Client Base and Contracts Surge

October 23, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EdiliziAcrobatica SpA (IT:EDAC) has released an update.

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. saw an impressive 84.2% rise in clients and a 22% increase in contracts in the first nine months of the year, signaling its growing dominance in the building renovation sector. The company’s innovative rope construction work and sustainable services continue to attract families and corporations, highlighting its significant growth potential in the market.

