EdiliziAcrobatica SpA Sees Robust Revenue Growth

EdiliziAcrobatica SpA reports strong growth in consolidated product revenues, reaching €108.5 million in the first nine months of 2024. The company saw significant revenue increases across all markets, with Spain and the Arabian Peninsula showing the most remarkable growth. Their strategic expansion into renewables with Acrobatica Energy also contributed to their impressive performance.

