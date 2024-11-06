News & Insights

Stocks

EdiliziAcrobatica SpA Sees Robust Revenue Growth

November 06, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EdiliziAcrobatica SpA (IT:EDAC) has released an update.

EdiliziAcrobatica SpA reports strong growth in consolidated product revenues, reaching €108.5 million in the first nine months of 2024. The company saw significant revenue increases across all markets, with Spain and the Arabian Peninsula showing the most remarkable growth. Their strategic expansion into renewables with Acrobatica Energy also contributed to their impressive performance.

For further insights into IT:EDAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.