Edil San Felice Showcases at Milan Investor Conference

Edil San Felice S.p.A., a key player in Italy’s infrastructure maintenance sector, will engage with institutional investors at the Mid & Small 2024 Conference in Milan, highlighting its latest achievements. This marks the company’s second appearance at the event, which focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

