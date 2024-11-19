Edil San Felice Secures Major Motorway Contract

Edil San Felice S.P.A. (IT:ESF) has released an update.

Edil San Felice S.p.A., a major player in Italian infrastructure maintenance, has secured a contract worth over €40 million, with a €24.3 million share for the company, for significant maintenance work on the A14 Bologna-Taranto Motorway. This contract reflects the company’s growth and increasing demand for extraordinary maintenance services, highlighting its strategic expansion in the market.

