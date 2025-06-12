Edible Garden's Kick. Sports Nutrition Named 2025 Mindful Award Sports Nutrition Product of the Year

Edible Garden's Kick. Sports Nutrition line wins 2025 Mindful Award for Sports Nutrition Product of the Year, recognizing its innovation and sustainability.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated announced that its Kick. Sports Nutrition line has been awarded the 2025 Sports Nutrition Product of the Year by the Mindful Awards, which recognize standout companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry for their commitment to transparency, sustainability, health, and innovation. Launched in April at a Midwest big-box retailer and later on Amazon, Kick. offers clean-label, functional sports nutrition products, including plant-based and whey protein powders. CEO Jim Kras emphasized that the recognition reflects the company's dedication to innovation and accessibility in nutrition. As the global sports nutrition market grows significantly, Edible Garden's omnichannel strategy aims to meet consumer demand for healthier options through both retail and e-commerce platforms.

Potential Positives

Kick. Sports Nutrition was awarded the 2025 Sports Nutrition Product of the Year by the prestigious Mindful Awards, highlighting the product's recognition for transparency, sustainability, and health in the consumer-packaged goods industry.

The successful launch of Kick. at a major Midwest big-box retailer and its subsequent exclusive e-commerce rollout on Amazon signify strong market penetration and accessibility for consumers.

The global sports nutrition market is projected to grow significantly, and Edible Garden's omnichannel approach positions the company to meet increasing consumer demand for clean, effective health solutions.

Edible Garden was also named a FoodTech 500 company, reinforcing its status as an innovative leader within the agriculture and food technology sectors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the Kick. Sports Nutrition line may not fully address potential competition in the rapidly growing sports nutrition market, which is projected to significantly expand by 2032, possibly overshadowing Edible Garden's products.

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainties about the Company's future growth strategies and market performance, which could raise concerns among investors regarding reliability.

Despite the accolade received, there is no mention of sales figures or market penetration since the product's launch, which may lead to skepticism about the actual performance and acceptance of the Kick. line among consumers.

FAQ

What is Kick. Sports Nutrition?

Kick. Sports Nutrition is Edible Garden's new line of clean-label, functional products designed for performance and wellness in sports nutrition.

Why was Kick. Sports Nutrition awarded the 2025 Mindful Award?

It received the award for embodying transparency, sustainability, health, and innovation in the consumer-packaged goods industry.

What products are included in Kick. Sports Nutrition?

The line includes plant-based and whey protein powders, with plans for pre-workout, post-workout, and hydration formulations.

Where can consumers purchase Kick. Sports Nutrition products?

The products are available at major retail locations and exclusively on Amazon through an e-commerce rollout.

What is Edible Garden's commitment to sustainability?

Edible Garden focuses on controlled environment agriculture, clean ingredients, and environmentally friendly packaging in its operations.

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edible





Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”)





(Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW),



a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that its new Kick. Sports Nutrition line was named the 2025 Sports Nutrition Product of the Year by the prestigious Mindful Awards.





The Mindful Awards honor standout companies and products across the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry that embody transparency, sustainability, health, and innovation. With thousands of nominations submitted globally, the 2025 program recognized a diverse field of trailblazing brands. Previous winners include Chobani, Bachan BBQ Sauce and Dave’s Killer Bread, some of the fastest growing CPG brands in the world.





Kick. Sports Nutrition is Edible Garden’s latest innovation in the rapidly growing sports nutrition space, providing clean-label, better-for-you, functional products at an accessible price point. The product line includes plant-based and whey protein powders and is set to expand with pre-workout, post-workout, and hydration formulations designed for performance, recovery, and overall wellness. The product was officially launched in April at a major Midwest big-box retailer, providing the brand with broad physical retail visibility and consumer access. This brick-and-mortar debut was followed by a highly anticipated exclusive e-commerce rollout on Amazon in early May, supported by Pirawna, a Verified Amazon Partner and leading e-commerce growth agency.





“We are incredibly honored to have Kick. Sports Nutrition recognized as the 2025 Sports Nutrition Product of the Year by the Mindful Awards,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This accolade is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, and to our vision of providing clean-label, performance-driven products that align with modern wellness values. Kick. is more than just a product line—it is a representation of our commitment to constant innovation and making functional, high-quality nutrition accessible to a broader audience.”





“The launch of Kick. at a major Midwest big-box retailer, followed by its exclusive debut on Amazon, reflects the strength of our go-to-market omnichannel strategy. Brick-and-mortar retail enables us to connect with consumers where they shop every day, while our partnership with Amazon ensures scalable, data-driven e-commerce execution. By combining physical retail with digital reach, we are not only expanding access to the Kick. brand—we are creating a powerful platform for growth in the fast-evolving sports nutrition category.”





According to the IMARC Group, the global sports nutrition market is projected to grow from $54.8 billion in 2023 to $103.3 billion by 2032. This rapid expansion reflects the increasing demand for natural, personalized, and effective health solutions for performance-minded consumers. Edible Garden’s omnichannel approach has positioned the brand to meet that demand by offering convenience, value, and clean ingredients through both retail and online channels.





Kick. Sports Nutrition Amazon Brand Page:



Amazon.com: Kick. Sports Nutrition



ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®







Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired



®



next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable, and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to



https://www.pulpflavors.com



. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to



https://vitaminwhey.com



. For more information on Kick. Sports Nutrition go to



https://kicksportsnutrition.net/



. For more information on Edible Garden go to



https://ediblegardenag.com



.





A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available



here



Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





EDBL@crescendo-ir.com















