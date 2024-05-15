News & Insights

Markets
EDBL

Edible Garden Spikes 36% On Higher Q1 Revenues

May 15, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Edible Garden AG Inc. (EDBL) shares are gaining more than 32 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a narrower loss per share for the first quarter, while revenue grew 27.6 percent from the previous year.

The quarterly loss per share was $13.65, compared to $44.19 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $3.1 million, up from $2.5 million a year ago, due to higher customer demand for cut herbs and potted herbs products and expansion of product lineup.

Currently, shares are at $5.78, up 34.43 percent from the previous close of $4.27 on a volume of 15,895,177.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDBL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.