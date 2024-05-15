Edible Garden Spikes 36% On Higher Q1 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Edible Garden AG Inc. (EDBL) shares are gaining more than 32 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a narrower loss per share for the first quarter, while revenue grew 27.6 percent from the previous year.

The quarterly loss per share was $13.65, compared to $44.19 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $3.1 million, up from $2.5 million a year ago, due to higher customer demand for cut herbs and potted herbs products and expansion of product lineup.

Currently, shares are at $5.78, up 34.43 percent from the previous close of $4.27 on a volume of 15,895,177.

