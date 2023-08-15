News & Insights

Edible Garden Receives USDA Grant

August 15, 2023 — 04:20 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) on Tuesday announced that it has received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Organic Certification Program administered by the Farm Service Agency.

These grants from the USDA's Organic Certification Program are designated to reduce the cost of organic certification by reimbursing organic producers and handlers with financial assistance.

Furthermore, Mr. Jim Kras, the CEO of Edible Garden revealed that the company is presently studying the impact of nanobubble technology on fresh produce food safety and processing procedures under a partnership with the New Jersey Institute of Technology, the USDA, and the EPA.

