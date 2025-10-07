Edible Garden Launches Kick. Sports Nutrition Bundle At PriceSmart Warehouse Clubs

(RTTNews) - Edible Garden AG Inc. (EDBL), Tuesday announced the international launch of its clean-label Pre & Post Workout Kick. Sports Nutrition bundle at PriceSmart warehouse clubs.

With this launch, the company expects to boost the availability of its new pre- and post-workout package to a growing base of active, health-focused consumers.

Moving ahead, the company plans to launch this package on Amazon to broaden availability even further.

Monday, Edible's stock closed at $1.88 on the Nasdaq.

