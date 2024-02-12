News & Insights

Edible Garden Inks 3-Year Expanded Distribution Deal With Major U.S. Food Retailer

(RTTNews) - Farming company, Edible Garden AG Inc. (EDBL), Monday announced that it has entered into a 3-year expanded distribution agreement with a major U.S. food retailer to enhance and expand the latter's product assortment.

Under the agreement, Edible Garden expects to generate revenue of around $18 million to $20 million during the initial 3-year period.

In the pre-market activity, Edible Garden's stock is climbing 1.86 percent, to $0.49 on the Nasdaq.

