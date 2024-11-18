Edible Garden appoints Dario Pressimone as VP, digital and e-commerce

Edible Garden (EDBL) announced that Dario Pressimone has joined the Company as Vice President of Digital and E-Commerce. Prior to joining Edible Garden, Dario has served in marketing and digital marketing roles at leading retailers such as Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond. In his new role, Dario will lead Edible Garden’s e-commerce and digital marketing initiatives, focusing on expanding the company’s online presence and enhancing customer engagement. His strategic vision will be key to strengthening Edible Garden’s commitment to providing fresh, organic produce and innovative food products to a growing consumer base.

