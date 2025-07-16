Edible Garden AG Launches Pickle Party™ Line at Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace Ahead of Summer Season

Edible Garden launches its Pickle Party™ line at Uncle Giuseppe’s, offering innovative, health-focused condiments just in time for summer.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated has announced the launch of its Pickle Party™ line, which is now shipping to Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace and targets the summer entertaining season. This line, developed with the Hermann Pickle Company, offers raw, refrigerated, and fermented pickles that promote digestive wellness, with a range of flavors including traditional dill and unique spicy varieties. Committed to clean-label, better-for-you foods, the Pickle Party™ line is free from artificial additives and aligns with health-conscious consumer trends. Additionally, Edible Garden has partnered with Scotty’s Marketplace to expand its herb offerings, providing sustainably grown potted herbs and hydroponic basil. This initiative underscores Edible Garden's focus on delivering fresh, local produce while reducing environmental impact through innovative farming practices.

Potential Positives

Edible Garden's Pickle Party™ line is now available at Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, a premium retailer, expanding the company's product distribution and market presence.

The launch coincides with increased consumer demand for fresh and functional condiments, positioning Edible Garden to capitalize on current market trends.

Pickle Party™ is noted as the world's first functional pickle line and aligns with the company's focus on clean-label and health-conscious products, enhancing brand reputation.

The introduction of sustainable herb distribution at Scotty’s Marketplace reinforces Edible Garden's commitment to locally sourced, fresh ingredients, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a forward-looking statement warning of risks and uncertainties surrounding the company’s growth strategies and distribution relationships, indicating potential challenges ahead.



Edible Garden is dependent on partnerships with retailers like Uncle Giuseppe’s and Scotty’s Marketplace for product placement, which could pose risks if these partnerships do not perform as anticipated.



The reliance on novelty products like the Pickle Party™ in a competitive market could expose the company to greater risks if consumer demand does not meet expectations, affecting profitability.

What is Edible Garden's Pickle Party™ line?

Pickle Party™ is Edible Garden's fresh condiment line, featuring functional, raw, and refrigerated pickles and krauts crafted with traditional fermentation methods.

Where can I find Pickle Party™ products?

Pickle Party™ products are available at Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace locations, perfect for summer entertaining.

What makes Pickle Party™ pickles unique?

These pickles are the world’s first functional pickle line, made raw, Kosher, Non-GMO, and free from artificial additives.

What other products does Edible Garden offer?

In addition to Pickle Party™, Edible Garden offers sustainably grown herbs and a variety of functional condiments under the Pulp brand.

How does Edible Garden ensure sustainability?

Edible Garden uses next-generation greenhouse practices that reduce food miles, minimize water waste, and focus on clean-label ingredients.

Full Release



BELVIDERE, NJ, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW),



a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that its celebrated Pickle Party™ line has started shipping to Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace locations. The placement comes just in time for the peak summer entertaining season, as consumer demand for fresh, functional, and flavorful condiments continues to rise.





Pickle Party™ is Edible Garden’s bold entry into the fresh condiments category, representing the world’s first functional pickle line. Crafted in partnership with the legendary Hermann Pickle Company, Pickle Party™ products are raw, refrigerated, fermented, Kosher, and Non-GMO, and are made using traditional fermentation methods known to support digestive wellness. The line includes a variety of pickles and krauts with unique flavor profiles—ranging from classic dill and garlic to spicy and globally inspired varieties—offering something for every palate. Free from artificial preservatives, stabilizers, and added sugars, Pickle Party™ aligns with Edible Garden’s commitment to clean-label, better-for-you foods. Designed to appeal to modern health-conscious consumers, the line delivers gut-friendly benefits while transforming everyday meals with crisp, tangy, and bold flavor.





“We are thrilled to have our Pickle Party™ line available at Uncle Giuseppe’s, a retailer known for offering premium, chef-driven products,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Pickle Party™ is more than just a new product—it is a fresh take on a classic category, delivering bold flavor and real health benefits in a clean-label format. It reflects our mission to provide consumers with better-for-you options that do not compromise on taste or quality. Uncle Giuseppe’s is an ideal partner for this expansion—they understand the importance of innovation, authenticity, and customer experience. We are proud to bring Pickle Party™ to their shelves and introduce their customers to a truly differentiated line of fresh, fermented condiments that elevate the everyday meal.”





In addition to the Pickle Party™ rollout, Edible Garden has expanded its herb distribution with a new retail partnership at Scotty’s Marketplace. Customers can now find Edible Garden’s sustainably grown hydroponic basil and a variety of potted herbs at Scotty’s Marketplace, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to delivering locally sourced, fresh ingredients through community-focused grocers. These herbs are grown using next-generation greenhouse practices that reduce food miles, minimize water waste, and extend shelf life—providing consumers with flavorful, long-lasting ingredients for home cooking.







ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®







Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired



®



next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to



https://www.pulpflavors.com



. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to



https://vitaminwhey.com



. For more information on Edible Garden go to



https://ediblegardenag.com



.





A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available



here



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





EDBL@crescendo-ir.com











