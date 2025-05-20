Edible Garden AG Launches Kick. Sports Nutrition Line on Amazon, Expanding 'Better for You' Product Offerings

Edible Garden launches Kick. Sports Nutrition line on Amazon, offering clean-label products for health-conscious athletes.

Quiver AI Summary

Edible Garden AG Incorporated has announced the launch of its new Kick. Sports Nutrition product line on Amazon, marking a significant step in its strategy to strengthen its Farm to Formula® positioning and expand into the “Better for You” consumer products market. This launch is facilitated through a partnership with Pirawna, an e-commerce agency experienced in the sports nutrition sector, ensuring a robust entry into this growing market projected to reach $103.3 billion by 2032. Kick. Sports Nutrition features clean-label, functional formulas aimed at health-conscious athletes, offering plant-based and whey protein powders designed for optimal performance and recovery without artificial additives. Edible Garden aims to broaden its offerings with additional sports nutrition products while continuing its commitment to sustainable practices in agriculture and produce.

Potential Positives

Launch of Kick. Sports Nutrition on Amazon signifies a strategic entry into the growing sports nutrition market, projected to reach $103.3 billion by 2032.

The partnership with Pirawna aims to enhance the effectiveness of the product launch, leveraging their proven track record in driving success for leading brands in the sports nutrition category.

Kick. Sports Nutrition provides a clean-label product line that caters to the rising consumer demand for better-for-you options, distinguishing itself in a market often criticized for artificial additives.

The product innovation aligns with Edible Garden's commitment to sustainability, reflecting its positioning as a leader in controlled environment agriculture and the better-for-you consumer products space.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a third-party agency, Pirawna, for a successful launch on Amazon raises concerns about the company's ability to independently manage its market entry and growth.

The press release's emphasis on the competitive nature of the sports nutrition market suggests potential challenges in standing out among established brands.

The forward-looking statements hint at uncertainties related to growth strategies and distribution expansion, indicating potential risks to achieving business objectives.

FAQ

What is Kick. Sports Nutrition?

Kick. Sports Nutrition is Edible Garden's new line of clean-label sports nutrition products designed for performance and wellness.

How does Edible Garden ensure quality in its products?

Edible Garden focuses on controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and uses sustainable farming practices to ensure product quality.

Where can I buy Kick. Sports Nutrition products?

Kick. Sports Nutrition products are available for purchase on Amazon as part of their initial launch.

What types of products are included in the Kick. line?

The Kick. line includes plant-based and whey protein powders, with plans for pre-workout, post-workout, and hydration products.

What is Edible Garden's commitment to sustainability?

Edible Garden promotes sustainability through Zero-Waste Inspired® farming and eco-friendly practices across its product lines.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EDBL Insider Trading Activity

$EDBL insiders have traded $EDBL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E. KRAS (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 33,700 shares for an estimated $5,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATHEW J. MCCONNELL purchased 2,013 shares for an estimated $334

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EDBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $EDBL stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Strengthens Farm to Formula® Positioning, Advancing Innovation & Expansion into the ‘Better for You’ Consumer Products





Right Product at the Right Time - Launch Aligns with Rapid Expansion in Global Sports Nutrition Market













BELVIDERE, NJ, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”)





(Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW),



a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has officially launched the initial phase of its Kick. Sports Nutrition product line on Amazon. The launch is being executed in partnership with Pirawna, a leading e-commerce growth agency with over $500 million in Amazon revenue under management, to ensure a high-impact entry into the competitive sports nutrition market.





“This strategic Amazon launch of Kick. Sports Nutrition represents a major milestone for Edible Garden, strengthening our Farm to Formula® positioning, advancing our expansion into the ‘Better for You’ consumer products space, and building on the growing success of our Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.





Bobby Co from Amazon added, "Amazon's core values align with Edible Garden's including selling the highest quality 'better-for-you' products that satisfy and delight customers while promoting environmental stewardship.”





“Kick. Sports Nutrition is the right product at the right time. In a market saturated with artificial additives and hard-to-pronounce ingredients, Kick. stands out by offering clean-label, functional formulas designed to fuel peak performance—without the unnecessary fillers. Created to meet the evolving demands of today’s athletes, Kick. delivers natural, better-for-you products at an accessible price point. We are launching plant-based and whey protein powders, with plans to expand into a full line of pre-workout, post-workout, and hydration products, all carefully formulated to support performance, recovery, and overall wellness. As we continue to scale, we remain committed to expanding both our CEA-grown produce and our innovative packaged goods portfolio through trusted partners and powerful platforms like Amazon and Pirawna,” concluded Mr. Kras.





Pirawna, a Verified Amazon Partner, has earned a strong reputation for scaling leading brands in the sports nutrition category by leveraging a proprietary strategy focused on programmatic targeting, competitor keyword conquesting, and conversion optimization. Their partnership with Edible Garden highlights the mutual dedication to innovation, operational efficiency, and delivering measurable results, setting a new benchmark for success in the sports nutrition space.





According to the IMARC Group, the global sports nutrition market is projected to grow from $54.8 billion in 2023 to $103.3 billion by 2032, driven by rising health awareness and a growing emphasis on fitness and active lifestyles. This upward trend underscores the significant opportunity for innovation and accessibility within the space—precisely where Kick. Sports Nutrition is positioned to succeed.





Kick. Sports Nutrition Amazon Brand Page:



Amazon.com: Kick. Sports Nutrition



.







ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®







Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired



®



next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to



https://www.pulpflavors.com



. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to



https://vitaminwhey.com



. For more information on Edible Garden go to



https://ediblegardenag.com



.





A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available



here



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





EDBL@crescendo-ir.com















Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.