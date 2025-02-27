Edible Garden AG Incorporated to Showcase Innovative Product Lines at Natural Products Expo West 2025

Edible Garden will showcase its innovative condiment lines at Natural Products Expo West 2025, emphasizing sustainability and flavor.

Quiver AI Summary

Edible Garden AG Incorporated announced its participation in Natural Products Expo West 2025, taking place from March 5-7 in Anaheim, CA, where it will showcase its innovative condiment lines: Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables, at Booth #5499A. The company emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and clean-label ingredients by introducing products like the world's first functional pickle and gourmet sauces available at major retailers including Target and Whole Foods. CEO Jim Kras highlighted the company's mission to provide fresh, flavorful, and responsibly sourced options, aligning with consumer demand for better-for-you ingredients. The Expo serves as a platform for Edible Garden to demonstrate how its offerings are transforming the fresh condiments category and setting new standards for sustainability in the food industry.

Potential Positives

Participation in Natural Products Expo West® 2025 positions Edible Garden as a key player in the natural and organic food sector, attracting significant industry visibility.

Launch of innovative product lines such as Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables highlights the company's commitment to sustainability and consumer demand for fresh, flavorful condiments.

Increased presence in major retailers like Target and Whole Foods for the Pulp product line enhances brand recognition and distribution capabilities.

Emphasis on the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission aligns with growing consumer trends towards sustainability, potentially attracting environmentally conscious consumers.

Potential Negatives

Press release contains multiple forward-looking statements that highlight uncertainties and potential risks related to the Company’s growth and profitability, suggesting that its future success is not guaranteed.



Potential lack of immediate market impact from participation in Natural Products Expo West®, given the competitive nature of the event that attracts thousands of participants and multiple products, raising questions about how well Edible Garden can stand out among competitors.



Reiteration of a "Zero-Waste Inspired®" mission may not resonate positively with all consumers who are skeptical about the environmental claims made by food companies, especially in a market increasingly concerned with sustainability.

FAQ

What is Edible Garden AG's participation in Expo West 2025?

Edible Garden will showcase its Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables product lines at Expo West 2025 in Anaheim, CA.

Where can attendees find Edible Garden at the event?

Visitors can find Edible Garden at Booth #5499A during Natural Products Expo West 2025.

What are the new products featured by Edible Garden?

The new products include the Pickle Party line, Pulp gourmet sauces, and Squeezables herb pastes.

How does Edible Garden support sustainability?

Edible Garden promotes sustainability through its Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and use of clean-label ingredients.

What retailers carry the Pulp product line?

Pulp products are available at major retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Morton Williams, and Dierbergs Markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EDBL Insider Trading Activity

$EDBL insiders have traded $EDBL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E. KRAS (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 33,700 shares for an estimated $5,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATHEW J. MCCONNELL purchased 2,013 shares for an estimated $334

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EDBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $EDBL stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW),



a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced its participation in Natural Products Expo West® 2025 at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Anaheim, CA on March 5-7, 2025. Continuing its strong commitment to sustainability and clean-label ingredients and redefining the way consumers experience condiments, the Company will be featuring its Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables product lines at Booth #5499A, reinforcing its position as an innovator in the fresh condiments category and a leader in delivering bold, better-for-you flavors.





National Products EXPO WEST® 2025 is produced by New Hope Network and co-located by Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace. The event annually attracts 60,000 to 65,000 participants with buyers constituting roughly 60% of the total. The event will highlight the latest in natural and organic food and drink, eco-friendly beauty, and household items, as well as supplements and ingredients.





With a strong commitment to sustainability and clean-label ingredients, Edible Garden continues to redefine the way consumers experience condiments. The Pickle Party line, the world's first functional pickle, developed in partnership with Hermann Pickle Company, features sustainably sourced, fermented Kosher, Non-GMO pickles and sauerkraut, delivering exceptional freshness and quality with every bite. The Pulp product line of fermented, sustainably crafted gourmet sauces and chili-based products is already available at major retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Morton Williams, Dierbergs Markets, and Woodman’s Market. Designed to elevate everyday meals, these bold, complex flavors bring a unique depth and richness, setting them apart in the fresh condiments category.





Finally, Squeezables, a new line of shelf-stable, stir-in paste herbs, is crafted to preserve fresh, vibrant flavors while offering an extended shelf life. This innovative solution enhances convenience for consumers while also helping retailers minimize waste, reinforcing Edible Garden’s commitment to its Zero-Waste Inspired® mission.





"As ‘The Flavor Maker, Edible Garden®,’ we are committed to delivering what today’s consumers demand—fresh, flavorful, and sustainably sourced condiment options with clean labels and better-for-you ingredients,” commented Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “Our Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables lines reflect this commitment, combining bold, innovative flavors with responsible sourcing and the convenience modern shoppers expect. Expo West 2025 provides the perfect platform to highlight how these products are reshaping the fresh condiments category and setting new standards for quality and sustainability. Through our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and ongoing sustainability initiatives, we are not only responding to consumer demand but also leading meaningful change in the industry. We invite attendees to visit Booth #5499A, to experience our latest offerings firsthand, and meet the Edible Garden team as we continue pushing the boundaries of flavor, sustainability, and innovation.”







ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®







Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to



https://www.pulpflavors.com/



. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to



https://vitaminwhey.com/



. For more information on Edible Garden go to



https://ediblegardenag.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s overall profitability, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “believe,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





EDBL@crescendo-ir.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.