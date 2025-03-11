Edible Garden AG Incorporated Launches USDA Organic Herb Line at Freshtown Marketplace

Edible Garden announces USDA Organic herbs availability at Freshtown Marketplace, enhancing access to sustainable, locally grown products.

Quiver AI Summary

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, a prominent player in controlled environment agriculture, has announced a partnership with Freshtown Marketplace to offer its USDA Organic herb product line, including popular varieties like basil, cilantro, and parsley. This collaboration allows Freshtown Marketplace, part of the Foodtown supermarket cooperative, to leverage competitive pricing and provide high-quality, sustainably sourced produce to health-conscious consumers. Edible Garden’s CEO, Jim Kras, emphasized the alignment of this partnership with the company's mission of delivering fresh and flavorful herbs. The initiative highlights Edible Garden's commitment to sustainability and local farming practices while enhancing Freshtown Marketplace's selection of organic products.

Potential Positives

Edible Garden's USDA Organic herb product line will now be available at Freshtown Marketplace, expanding its market reach and visibility.

The partnership aligns with Edible Garden's mission of providing fresh, sustainable produce, catering to the growing demand for organic and health-focused options.

This collaboration is expected to enhance the product offerings at Freshtown Marketplace, thereby appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Edible Garden's products will benefit from Freshtown Marketplace's competitive pricing and high-quality standards, which could drive sales growth.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty about the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives and improve financial results, leaving shareholders with potential concerns about future performance.

The press release contains no information on any specific financial metrics or performance indicators that would provide insight into the Company's current economic health, which may raise questions among investors.

While announcing a partnership with Freshtown Marketplace, there is no mention of the scale or impact of this partnership, which could lead to skepticism about its significance for market expansion or revenue generation.

FAQ

What new product is Edible Garden launching at Freshtown Marketplace?

Edible Garden is launching its USDA Organic herb product line at Freshtown Marketplace.

Why is Edible Garden partnering with Freshtown Marketplace?

The partnership aligns with Edible Garden's mission to provide fresh, sustainable produce to health-conscious consumers.

What types of herbs will be available from Edible Garden?

Edible Garden will offer a variety of USDA Organic herbs, including basil, cilantro, and parsley.

Where are Edible Garden's greenhouses located?

Edible Garden operates greenhouses in Belvidere, New Jersey, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

How does Edible Garden ensure sustainability in their products?

Edible Garden uses controlled environment agriculture and sustainable packaging to ensure product sustainability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EDBL Insider Trading Activity

$EDBL insiders have traded $EDBL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E. KRAS (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 33,700 shares for an estimated $5,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATHEW J. MCCONNELL purchased 2,013 shares for an estimated $334

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EDBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $EDBL stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BELVIDERE, NJ, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”)





(Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW),



a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that its USDA Organic herb product line will now be available at Freshtown Marketplace. As a regional supermarket chain and member of the Foodtown supermarket cooperative, Freshtown Marketplace leverages shared buying power and resources to offer competitive pricing and high-quality products. This partnership aligns with Edible Garden's mission to provide the freshest, sustainably grown produce to consumers seeking flavorful herbs to enhance their meals.





"We are pleased to partner with Freshtown Marketplace to bring our USDA Organic herbs to their customers," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "As The Flavor Maker, Edible Garden®,' our mission is to deliver the freshest and most flavorful herbs to our retail partners and their customers. This partnership is a direct response to evolving consumer preferences for fresh, organic, and sustainably sourced products. By positioning our products in Freshtown Marketplace, a store known for these attributes, we are strategically capturing the growing segment of health-conscious consumers who seek premium, sustainably grown ingredients.”





“Partnering with Freshtown Marketplace is a strategic move that aligns seamlessly with Foodtown's mission to provide fresh, high-quality products at competitive prices. This collaboration will make our USDA Organic herbs more accessible to consumers and communities, featuring a variety of favorites like basil, cilantro, and parsley—all cultivated with a strong commitment to quality and sustainability. By supporting locally driven farming practices, this partnership also addresses the growing demand for fresh, health-focused options. Edible Garden's USDA Organic herbs will enhance Freshtown Marketplace's selection of fresh and locally sourced products from Jersey Fresh suppliers.”







ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®







Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to



https://www.pulpflavors.com/



. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to



https://vitaminwhey.com/



. For more information on Edible Garden go to



https://ediblegardenag.com/



.







Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “design,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.









Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





EDBL@crescendo-ir.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.