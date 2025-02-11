Edible Garden AG Incorporated Launches Squeezables: A New Line of Sustainable, Shelf-Stable Herb Condiments

Edible Garden announces pilot success for Squeezables, a shelf-stable herb condiment, enhancing freshness and sustainability in the market.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated announced the successful completion of its pilot production of Squeezables, a new line of shelf-stable herb pastes aimed at transforming the condiments market. These innovative products offer consumers a longer shelf life and bold flavors while featuring fully recyclable packaging, aligning with Edible Garden's sustainability goals. CEO Jim Kras emphasized that Squeezables not only present a fresh alternative to traditional condiments but also help reduce waste for retailers. With over 5,000 stores in the U.S. carrying Edible Garden's products, the company is poised for efficient scaling of production and distribution. The development of Squeezables reflects Edible Garden's commitment to sustainability and the creation of healthier food options.

Potential Positives

The successful completion of the pilot production of Squeezables indicates strong innovation in the fresh condiments category, positioning Edible Garden as a leader in product development.

The Squeezables product line features a longer shelf life and fully recyclable packaging, enhancing consumer convenience and reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability.

Retail partnerships and the ability to scale production and distribution effectively suggest potential for increased market penetration and revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

Potential reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's actual capacity to achieve its growth objectives and maintain profitability.

The introduction of a new product line may create skepticism about the company’s ability to effectively market and distribute Squeezables, especially in a competitive condiments market.

The press release does not provide any financial metrics or sales forecasts related to the Squeezables product line, leaving stakeholders without concrete information on its projected success.

FAQ

What are Squeezables from Edible Garden?

Squeezables are a new line of shelf-stable, stir-in paste herbs designed to enhance the condiment experience for consumers.

How long do Squeezables last after opening?

Squeezables have an extended shelf life, even after opening, when kept refrigerated, maintaining their bold, fresh flavor.

What is the packaging of Squeezables like?

The packaging of Squeezables is fully recyclable, aligning with Edible Garden’s commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

Where can I find Squeezables products?

Squeezables are available at over 5,000 stores across the U.S., expanding access to high-quality, sustainable condiments.

How does Edible Garden support sustainability?

Edible Garden prioritizes sustainability through recycling initiatives, minimizing waste, and utilizing controlled environment agriculture in its production processes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EDBL Insider Trading Activity

$EDBL insiders have traded $EDBL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E. KRAS (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 33,700 shares for an estimated $5,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATHEW J. MCCONNELL purchased 2,013 shares for an estimated $334

$EDBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $EDBL stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW),



a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the successful completion of its pilot production of Squeezables - a new line of shelf-stable, stir in paste herbs designed to revolutionize the fresh condiments category – paving the way for a full-scale ramp-up. This innovation enhances the way consumers experience herbs and condiments, providing a longer shelf life, bold fresh flavor, and a fully recyclable packaging solution that aligns with Edible Garden’s commitment to sustainability and its Zero-Waste Inspired® mission.





“Squeezables, our new line of squeezable herbs, represent a major advancement in how consumers experience condiments,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “We developed this product to offer a fresh, convenient alternative to traditional pantry staples. What sets Squeezables apart is their extended shelf life—even after opening—while preserving their bold, fresh flavor. Keeping them refrigerated ensures they remain just as vibrant and flavorful as the day they were opened.”





“Sustainability is at the heart of Squeezables. We designed the packaging to be fully recyclable, reinforcing our commitment to reducing environmental impact. Our goal is to create products that are not only better for consumers but also better for the planet. Additionally, Squeezables' longer shelf life helps retailers across the U.S. minimize waste while maintaining high consumer satisfaction. By leveraging our established retail partnerships, we are confident in our ability to scale production and distribution efficiently.”





“Squeezables align perfectly with Edible Garden’s reputation as ‘The Flavor Maker.’ These condiments provide a vibrant, natural taste that enhances any meal, setting them apart in a crowded market. As consumers increasingly seek sustainable, better-for-you options, we are proud to offer a product that meets both needs—freshness and environmental responsibility. We believe Squeezables are more than just a condiment, they represent a shift toward healthier, more sustainable food choices. We look forward to continuing to innovate and introducing even more fresh, flavorful products to market in the future.”







ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®







Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to



https://www.pulpflavors.com/



. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to



https://vitaminwhey.com/



. For more information on Edible Garden go to



https://ediblegardenag.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s overall profitability, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “believe,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





EDBL@crescendo-ir.com



