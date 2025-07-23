Edible Garden AG Incorporated Announces Opening of Edible Garden-Prairie Hills Facility in Iowa to Support Strategic Expansion in Sustainable Agriculture

Edible Garden announced the opening of a new facility in Iowa for increased production and R&D in sustainable agriculture.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated announced the opening of a 6.2-acre facility called Edible Garden-Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa, as part of its expansion strategy. Acquired from NaturalShrimp Farms Inc., the facility will enhance production capacity, research and development, and distribution, featuring advanced aquaculture systems and climate-controlled growing environments. The facility aims to increase herb production, accelerate the development of clean-label nutraceuticals, and serve as a warehousing hub for improved distribution efficiency across the Midwest. CEO Jim Kras highlighted that this expansion bolsters Edible Garden's commitment to sustainable food production and positions the company to better serve its network of over 5,000 retail locations while advancing environmentally responsible innovations.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a new 6.2-acre facility in Webster City, Iowa, supports strategic expansion in multiple business lines.

Facility equipped with advanced aquaculture technology and climate-controlled environments enhances production capacity and operational efficiency.

Acquisition includes three patents for innovative aquaculture technologies, positioning Edible Garden as a leader in sustainable agricultural practices.

Expands distribution capabilities to better serve over 5,000 retail locations across the U.S., driving growth and innovation in sustainable food production.

Potential Negatives

Potential uncertainty surrounding the successful integration of the newly acquired facility and technologies from NaturalShrimp Farms Inc. could pose risks to operational efficiency and expansion plans.

Reliance on forward-looking statements may create skepticism among investors regarding the company's future performance and potential growth, given the inherent risks and uncertainties involved.

The company's emphasis on multiple business lines and expansion strategies might dilute focus and resources, potentially impacting core operations and financial stability.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Edible Garden-Prairie Hills facility?

The facility will enhance production, R&D, and distribution capabilities for Edible Garden's strategic expansion.

How does Edible Garden support sustainability?

Edible Garden employs Zero-Waste Inspired® farming and advanced aquaculture technologies to promote agricultural sustainability.

Where are Edible Garden's products available?

Edible Garden products are offered at over 5,000 retail locations across the U.S., Caribbean, and South America.

What technologies is Edible Garden utilizing in their new facility?

The new facility features advanced aquaculture infrastructure and patented water treatment technologies for research and development.

Who leads Edible Garden AG Incorporated?

Jim Kras is the Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, overseeing its mission to reshape sustainable food production.

$EDBL Insider Trading Activity

$EDBL insiders have traded $EDBL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E. KRAS (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,175 shares for an estimated $5,928 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EDBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $EDBL stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BELVIDERE, NJ, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW),



a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced



Edible Garden- Prairie Hills



, a 6.2-acre facility in Webster City, Iowa. Secured through the Company’s previously announced purchase of select assets from NaturalShrimp Farms Inc., the facility will play a key role in supporting Edible Garden’s strategic expansion across multiple business lines, including increased production, research and development, and enhanced distribution capabilities.





The expansive facility features advanced aquaculture infrastructure, fully equipped laboratories, and climate-controlled growing environments. Edible Garden plans to leverage these assets to expand herb production, accelerate clean-label nutraceutical development, and conduct aquaculture R&D utilizing patented water treatment technologies included in the acquisition. The facility will also serve as a strategic warehousing and distribution hub to enhance fulfillment efficiency throughout the Midwest. These innovations are expected to strengthen agricultural sustainability and operational efficiency, complementing Edible Garden’s ongoing collaborations with organizations such as the EPA, FDA, NJIT, and the Brisea Group.





“The launch of Edible Garden-Prairie Hills marks a pivotal step in our mission to reshape sustainable food production,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This expansion strengthens our vertically integrated model and provides a high-tech platform to expand our herb and nutraceutical lines, pilot next-generation aquaculture technologies, and reinforce our commitment to Zero-Waste Inspired® farming. Importantly, it positions us to better serve our network of over 5,000 retail locations across the U.S. with greater efficiency, while driving forward innovation in a cost-effective, environmentally responsible manner.”







ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®







Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired



®



next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company acquired three patents from NaturalShrimp Farms Inc. covering advanced aquaculture technologies, including a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method using electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable, and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to



https://www.pulpflavors.com



. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to



https://vitaminwhey.com



. For more information on Edible Garden go to



https://ediblegardenag.com



.





A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available



here



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





EDBL@crescendo-ir.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.