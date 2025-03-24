Edible Garden AG to Host Conference Call for Q4 and Year-End Financial Results on March 31, 2025

Edible Garden AG will host a conference call on March 31, 2025, to discuss Q4 financial results and business updates.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, a leader in controlled environment agriculture and sustainable produce, announced it will hold a conference call on March 31, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, along with a business update. Interested parties can join the call via telephone or webcast, with replays available afterward. Edible Garden operates advanced greenhouses in New Jersey and Michigan and offers a range of organic products, including plant and whey protein powders and gourmet sauces, emphasizing sustainability and innovative farming technologies.

Potential Positives

Edible Garden is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results and business updates, which showcases transparency and open communication with investors.

The company emphasizes its leadership in controlled environment agriculture and sustainability, potentially attracting environmentally conscious consumers and investors.

Edible Garden's proprietary technology, including its GreenThumb software and self-watering displays, highlights innovation in the agriculture sector, positioning the company for competitive advantage.

Potential Negatives

Company will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, which may indicate potential financial challenges or poor performance.

Details about current financial health or performance metrics are not included in the release, potentially leading to investor uncertainty.

While promoting various products and technologies, the press release does not clarify any recent successes or growth metrics that could assure investors of continued market relevance.

FAQ

When is Edible Garden's next conference call?

Edible Garden's next conference call is scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the conference call?

To participate, call +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers, using access code 270267.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the call, accessible until April 14, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Edible Garden?

For more information, visit Edible Garden's official website at https://ediblegardenag.com/.

What products does Edible Garden offer?

Edible Garden offers organic produce, plant proteins, sustainable food flavorings, and nutritional products under various brands.

$EDBL Insider Trading Activity

$EDBL insiders have traded $EDBL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E. KRAS (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 33,700 shares for an estimated $5,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATHEW J. MCCONNELL purchased 2,013 shares for an estimated $334

$EDBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $EDBL stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”)





(Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW),



a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday March 31, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and provide a business update.





The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 270267. A webcast of the call may be accessed at



https://





www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2914/52208



or on the investor relations section of the company’s website,



https://ediblegardenag.com/presentations/



.





A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ediblegardenag.com/presentations/



through March 31, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 14, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 52208.







ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®







Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to



https://www.pulpflavors.com/



. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to



https://vitaminwhey.com/



. For more information on Edible Garden go to



https://ediblegardenag.com/



.







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





EDBL@crescendo-ir.com











