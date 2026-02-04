Edible Garden AG (EDBL) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 81.60

The average one-year price target for Edible Garden AG (NasdaqCM:EDBL) has been revised to $81.60 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,013.99% from the latest reported closing price of $3.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edible Garden AG. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDBL is 0.00%, an increase of 73.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 599.67% to 59K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 11K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 81.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDBL by 67.11% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 10K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

SBI Securities Co. holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDBL by 66.69% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.