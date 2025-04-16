Edible Garden AG Announces Preorders for Innovative Pickle Party Product Line Ahead of Summer Grilling Season

Edible Garden announced preorders for its Pickle Party line, featuring functional pickles promoting gut health, available at regional retailers.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated has announced the launch of its new Pickle Party product line, touted as the world's first functional pickle, designed to support gut health while delivering exceptional flavor. The pickles, developed in partnership with Hermann Pickle Company, will be available for preorder at Foodtown and Lincoln Market locations in the NY/NJ Metro area, just in time for the summer grilling season. The Pickle Party line features Kosher, Non-GMO, fresh, and fermented refrigerated pickles and sauerkraut, aligning with the growing demand for health-conscious condiments. Edible Garden's CEO, Jim Kras, expressed enthusiasm for the positive consumer response, highlighting the innovation brought to the condiment category and the company's commitment to sustainability and flavor. The company is recognized for its advancements in controlled environment agriculture and operates sustainably with a focus on reducing food waste.

Potential Positives

Announcement of preorder interest in the Pickle Party product line indicates strong market reception and consumer demand for innovative, health-forward food options.

Collaboration with Hermann Pickle Company leverages expertise to enhance product quality and brand credibility in the health-conscious condiment sector.

Launch of a unique product, touted as the world’s first functional pickle, positions Edible Garden as an innovative leader in the condiments category, potentially attracting new customers and increasing market share.

Commitment to sustainability and health, highlighted by the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and use of clean, Kosher, Non-GMO ingredients, aligns with consumer trends toward wellness and responsible consumption.

Potential Negatives

Market competition: The introduction of the Pickle Party product line occurs in a "stagnant" condiment market, suggesting a potential challenge in gaining market share in a competitive landscape.

Future uncertainties: The mention of forward-looking statements indicates potential risks and uncertainties regarding the company's growth strategies and market performance, which may lead to investor concerns.

Dependence on partnerships: The collaboration with Hermann Pickle Company may highlight a dependence on third-party partners for product development and success, introducing risks if the partnership does not yield the expected results.

FAQ

What is the Pickle Party product line?

The Pickle Party product line offers the world's first functional pickles, supporting gut health with Kosher, Non-GMO ingredients.

Where can I find Pickle Party products?

Pickle Party products are available at Foodtown and Lincoln Market locations across the NY/NJ Metro region.

What makes Edible Garden's pickles different?

Edible Garden's pickles are fresh, fermented, refrigerated, and crafted with clean-label ingredients that support gut health.

How does Edible Garden promote sustainability?

Edible Garden implements Zero-Waste Inspired® farming, uses sustainable packaging, and optimizes growth with patented GreenThumb software.

What other products does Edible Garden offer?

In addition to pickles, Edible Garden offers Pulp sauces and Vitamin Way protein powders, catering to health-conscious consumers.

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW),



a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that preorders are now coming in for its highly anticipated Pickle Party product line—the world’s first functional pickle. Being introduced at Foodtown and Lincoln Market locations across the NY/NJ Metro region, Pickle Party arrives just ahead of the summer grilling season, delivering bold, fresh and fermented, refrigerated pickles that support gut health and deliver exceptional flavor.





Crafted in collaboration with Hermann Pickle Company, the Pickle Party line features Kosher, Non-GMO pickles and sauerkraut that are fresh and fermented as well as refrigerated to preserve peak freshness and health benefits. Designed for the modern, health-conscious consumer, the line redefines the condiments category with a clean-label, functional alternative that stands out at retail​.





“We are excited to see preorders coming in—it’s a strong signal that consumers are embracing what Pickle Party stands for, a bold, health-forward twist on a classic favorite,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This is not just a pickle, it is the world’s first functional pickle—fresh and fermented, refrigerated for freshness, and crafted with clean, Kosher, Non-GMO ingredients to support gut health while delivering exceptional flavor. In a category that has been stagnant for far too long, Pickle Party brings real innovation to the table.”





“The early enthusiasm we are seeing reflects a growing appetite for better-for-you condiments that align with today’s wellness-driven lifestyles, and it reinforces the momentum we are seeing across our entire fresh condiment portfolio—including Pulp and Squeezables. As ‘The Flavor Maker,’ Edible Garden is focused on leading with sustainability, flavor, and function. This introduction perfectly illustrates how our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission is driving the creation of category-defining products that meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.”







ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®







Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired



®



next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable, and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party – fresh and fermented pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to



https://www.pulpflavors.com



. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to



https://vitaminwhey.com



. For more information on Edible Garden go to



https://ediblegardenag.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





EDBL@crescendo-ir.com











