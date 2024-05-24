News & Insights

Edianyun Limited Schedules Annual General Meet

May 24, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Edianyun Limited (HK:2416) has released an update.

Edianyun Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 17, 2024, in Beijing, where it will present the audited financial statements for 2023, re-elect its executive and non-executive directors, and re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as its auditor with a proposed remuneration. Additionally, the meeting will address the authorization of the Directors to allot and issue new shares, and set the upper limit for such allotment to 20% of the issued shares as of the meeting date.

