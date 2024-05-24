Edianyun Limited Reveals Board Structure

Edianyun Limited (HK:2416) has released an update.

Edianyun Limited has announced its Board of Directors, featuring a mix of Executive and Independent Non-executive members, led by Chairman and CEO Ji Pengcheng. The company also outlined the composition of its three Board committees – Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific roles for various directors.

