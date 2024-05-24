Edianyun Limited Appoints New Executive Director

News & Insights

Edianyun Limited (HK:2416) has released an update.

Edianyun Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. He Liang as the new executive Director and chief financial officer, effective from May 24, 2024. Mr. He, who possesses a strong background in financial and legal affairs, has been with the Group for over five years and has played a key role in forging strategic cooperations with financial institutions. Concurrently, the company has expressed gratitude to outgoing co-chief financial officer, Mr. Xiang Zheng, for his service.

