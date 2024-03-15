Edgio Preliminary Q4 Revenue Slips

(RTTNews) - Edgio Inc. (EGIO), content provider focused on online video, music, games, and others, on Friday reported a decline in preliminary revenue for the fourth-quarter.

For the fourth-quarter, the company expects to post an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2 Million to breakeven.

Revenue is projected to be in the range of $93 million to $95 million, for the quarter.

For the fourth-quarter of 2022, Edgio had registered adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.1 million, on revenue of $108.8 million.

In addition, due to change in auditor, the company intends to file a notification of late filing before the Securities and Exchange Commission for its 2023 Annual Report, to get an automatic 15-day extension of the filing deadline to April 1.

