Edgio Names Todd Hinders As CEO

(RTTNews) - Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) Tuesday announced that Todd Hinders has been promoted to the position of CEO, effective immediately.

Hinders has also joined the company's board of directors. Hinders takes over from Bob Lyons, who has resigned from his role as President and CEO and as a member of the board of directors.

Hinders has served as the company's Chief Revenue Officer since May 2023. He has a 25-year track record of success, building cloud, security, edge, and media platform businesses in both start-up environments and high growth hyperscalers. He has led global sales and customer growth for AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services company, overseeing go-to-market activities for AWS Elemental Media Services, CloudFront, Twitch Interactive Video Service, and Edge security products.

