Edgewood Management Now Owns 4.40% of Align Technology (ALGN)

Fintel reports that Edgewood Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.39MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.36% Downside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Align Technology is $320.85. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.36% from its latest reported closing price of $325.26.

The projected annual revenue for Align Technology is $3,890MM, an increase of 4.16%. The projected annual EPS is $8.05, an increase of 74.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.19%, a decrease of 15.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 80,033K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 2,661K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,315K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,210K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,143K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing a decrease of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 99.99% over the last quarter.

EGFIX - Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 2,132K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares, representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,847K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares, representing a decrease of 42.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 20.08% over the last quarter.

Align Technology Background Information

Align Technology Background Information

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, its integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

