Edgewood Management Now Owns 4.10% of Illumina (ILMN)

Fintel reports that Edgewood Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.48MM shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN). This represents 4.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 8.74MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.76% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Illumina is $239.16. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.76% from its latest reported closing price of $215.94.

The projected annual revenue for Illumina is $5,111MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual EPS is $3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILMN is 0.34%, an increase of 10.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 157,455K shares. The put/call ratio of ILMN is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 16,743K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,020K shares, representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 5,048K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,521K shares, representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 23.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,689K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,625K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,070K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 99.98% over the last quarter.

EGFIX - Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 4,054K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares, representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Illumina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Its focus on innovation has established it as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. The Company products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

