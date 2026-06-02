Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Hits Record High on $2.65B Servier Deal

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX jumped 17.9% on Monday, closing at an all-time high after the company announced a transformative agreement to sell its lead muscular dystrophy asset, sevasemten, and related neuromuscular business to Servier. The transaction carries a potential value of up to $2.65 billion and marks a major strategic shift for EWTX toward becoming a pure-play cardiovascular biotechnology company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Edgewise Therapeutics is entitled to receive $1.55 billion in upfront cash consideration and will be eligible for up to $1.1 billion in additional regulatory and commercial milestone payments. Servier will acquire all rights to sevasemten, including associated intellectual property, clinical and regulatory assets, key agreements, and operational infrastructure required to support the muscular dystrophy business. Employees primarily dedicated to the neuromuscular franchise are expected to transition to Servier to ensure continuity in development and future commercialization efforts.

The deal has been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.

The Rationale Behind EWTX's Divestment Deal With Servier

The transaction significantly strengthens Edgewise Therapeutics’ financial position and provides the company with substantial resources to advance its cardiovascular pipeline. Management expects the upfront proceeds, combined with existing cash reserves, to fully fund the development of its lead candidate, EDG-7500, through a potential regulatory approval, reducing financing risk and enhancing operational flexibility.

The divestiture also provides greater strategic clarity. Following the transaction, Edgewise Therapeutics will focus exclusively on cardiovascular diseases, with a pipeline led by EDG-7500 for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), EDG-15400 for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and EDG-003 for an undisclosed target. By concentrating resources on fewer programs, EWTX can streamline execution and accelerate value creation around its cardiac franchise.

The timing of the deal is particularly noteworthy as Edgewise Therapeutics approaches several important clinical milestones. The company remains on track to report 12-week data from Part D of the phase II CIRRUS-HCM study evaluating EDG-7500 during the second quarter of 2026. Those results are expected to inform a phase III study design, with study initiation targeted for the fourth quarter. Separately, EWTX plans to begin a phase II study of EDG-15400 in HFpEF, further expanding its cardiovascular development efforts.

Year to date, Edgewise Therapeutics shares have surged 62.3% compared with the industry’s 0.1% growth.



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For Servier, the acquisition provides an immediate entry into the Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophy markets and advances its ambitions to become a larger player in rare neuromuscular diseases. The transaction not only delivers a late-stage clinical asset but also adds specialized expertise across research, development, regulatory affairs and commercialization.

EWTX's Sevasemten Builds Strategic Value on Clinical Success

Edgewise Therapeutics’ sevasemten represents a particularly attractive asset. The orally administered therapy is designed to selectively reduce excessive muscle damage associated with the absence of functional dystrophin, the underlying defect in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. The drug has demonstrated sustained disease stabilization in studies spanning more than three years, with patients maintaining stable functional assessments despite the progressive nature of these disorders. It has also shown a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no reported treatment discontinuations or dose reductions due to adverse events.

The therapy has secured multiple regulatory designations that underscore its potential importance. In the United States, sevasemten has received Orphan Drug designation for both Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies, Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Duchenne, and Fast Track designation for both indications. It has also been granted the Orphan Drug designation by the regulatory body in the EU for both indications.

Development of the drug continues to advance. The pivotal GRAND CANYON study in Becker muscular dystrophy has enrolled 175 patients and is designed with more than 98% statistical power to demonstrate a meaningful benefit over placebo. Top-line data from the trial are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. If successful and ultimately approved, sevasemten could become the first therapy specifically indicated for Becker muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder affecting approximately 12,000 individuals across the United States, the EU and Japan.

The agreement therefore delivers immediate financial value to Edgewise Therapeutics while positioning both companies to pursue more focused growth strategies within their respective therapeutic areas.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

EWTX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Edgewise Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 70.3% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.10 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.47. INDV shares have lost 2.8% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents. In the past 60 days, the estimates for its 2027 EPS have increased from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 16.1% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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