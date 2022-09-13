Edgewise Therapeutics Prices Upsized Public Offering Of 11.63 Mln Shares At $10.32/shr

(RTTNews) - Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) said that it has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 11.63 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.32 per share.

In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.74 million shares of its common stock.

Before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, Edgewise Therapeutics expects to receive total gross proceeds of $120 million, assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 16, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.