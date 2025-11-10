Edgewise Therapeutics Names Michael Nofi New CFO As Michael Carruthers Retires

(RTTNews) - Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (EWTX), a biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced that it has appointed Michael Nofi as its new chief financial officer, effective November 10.

Nofi succeeds Michael Carruthers who is retiring.

Michael Nofi has over 30 years of leadership experience in finance and accounting across public and private companies primarily in the life sciences sector and joins the company after serving as the chief accounting officer at SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.

In pre-market activity, EWTX shares were trading at $17.60, up 2.56% on the Nasdaq.

