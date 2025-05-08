EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $EWTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS ($EWTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.43 per share, beating estimates of -$0.44 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $EWTX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 2 purchases buying 496,771 shares for an estimated $10,000,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER A. THOMPSON has made 2 purchases buying 496,771 shares for an estimated $10,000,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALAN J RUSSELL (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,966 shares for an estimated $3,045,770 .

. MARC SEMIGRAN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,709 shares for an estimated $881,915 .

. JOANNE M. DONOVAN (CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,187 shares for an estimated $776,005 .

. KEVIN KOCH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,912 shares for an estimated $360,673 .

. BEHRAD DERAKHSHAN (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,691 shares for an estimated $328,124 .

. JOHN R MOORE (General Counsel) sold 1,930 shares for an estimated $31,756

R MICHAEL CARRUTHERS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,314 shares for an estimated $21,620

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EWTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EWTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EWTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $50.0 on 12/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.