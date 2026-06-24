Edgewell Personal (EPC) Surges 15.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) shares ended the last trading session 15.4% higher at $26.22. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 28.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Edgewell Personal Care’s gains appear supported by improved execution, innovation-led consumer traction and continued momentum across brands such as Cremo, Hawaiian Tropic and Billie. Its simpler, higher-quality portfolio, sharper capital allocation and focus on growth, productivity and U.S. transformation reinforce confidence in longer-term growth and profitability.

This consumer products maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -30.4%. Revenues are expected to be $582.57 million, down 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Edgewell Personal, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EPC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Edgewell Personal is part of the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry. Church & Dwight (CHD), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $96.48. CHD has returned -2.6% in the past month.

For Church & Dwight, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.9% over the past month to $0.9. This represents a change of -4.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Church & Dwight currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.