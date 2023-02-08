Edgewell Personal Care Q1 Profit Beats Estimates, Organic Net Sales Up 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) reported first quarter adjusted EPS of $0.31, inclusive of a $0.05 unfavorable currency impact, compared to $0.42 in the prior year period. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GAAP net earnings were $11.9 million or $0.23 per share compared to $11.2 million or $0.20 per share in the prior year period.

Net sales were $469.1 million, an increase of 1.3%. Organic net sales increased 3.0%. Analysts on average had estimated $467.77 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects: adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.50. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the range of 3% to 5%. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

