Edgewell Personal Care price target lowered to $36 from $37 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman lowered the firm’s price target on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to $36 from $37 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. While the company’s Q4 organic sales growth fell short of Street expectations for the third consecutive quarter, Edgewell was able to ultimately deliver profitability at the upper end of initial guidance for the year with healthy gross margins “being the key unlock,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

