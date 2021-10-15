Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) investors are sitting on a loss of 53% if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) share price is a whole 54% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Edgewell Personal Care moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We don't think that the 1.7% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. Arguably, the revenue drop of 4.0% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:EPC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 15th 2021

A Different Perspective

Edgewell Personal Care shareholders are up 17% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 9% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Edgewell Personal Care .

