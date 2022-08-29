Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) will pay a dividend of $0.15 on the 5th of October. This makes the dividend yield 1.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Edgewell Personal Care's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Edgewell Personal Care was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 94.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NYSE:EPC Historic Dividend August 29th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.60 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.60. The dividend has shrunk at around 9.3% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Earnings per share has been sinking by 10% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Edgewell Personal Care's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Edgewell Personal Care's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Edgewell Personal Care (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Edgewell Personal Care not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

